First-Ever ‘The TERRACE-OpenMic’ Event Held in Tripura

NET Bureau

One indication of Tripura being growing with the skills of words and music is the huge crowd and gathering in the first-ever Open Mic. event named ‘The TERRACE – Open Mic.’. Around 100 participants participated with their original creations in the event. With the aim of promoting the young talents of Tripura by providing them with an open space to showcase their skills to the broader audience, TOTELL conceptualized the event in association with Enlive Production. From addressing the social issues and causes to make people laugh with their comedy, participants performed in the four categories – Poetry, Story Telling, Solo Music and Stand Up Comedy.

After ‘Scribblemania’, the first ever write – up exhibition in the state, ‘The TERRACE – Open Mic.’ was being put in place by TOTELL which was held on 29th and 30th of December at TOTELL tower at Agartala. ‘The TERRACE – Open Mic.’is supposed to be the first ever alike event in the state. TOTELL is a platform which provides a bigger sphere to the budding talents of Tripura as well as Northeastern region to explore more.

“This two-day event focused to enhance public speaking capabilities and building confidence to put up one’s thoughts and views,” said the co-founder of TOTELL, Joysankar Bhattacharjee.

Apart, throughout the 2days of the open Mic., there were many eminent journalists, MJ from BigFm, publishers, senior writers, poets, musicians, editors, advocates, photographers, bands and northeast-based models as well.

“This kind of events would really bring out more talents from the masses that never got a chance to showcased and we are planning to do a tour and explore Northeastern states,” said Komal Chutia