First Hindu Temple in the Dakotas to Open Near Sioux Falls

NET Bureau

Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s largest city, is all set to witness the inauguration of a Hindu temple on October 14 next. The temple has been dubbed as the ‘first Hindu temple in the Dakotas’.

North Dakota and South Dakota, states in the Great Plains region of USA, are spread out in about 147,814 square miles area. There is a considerable growth of Hindu populations in the Dakotas.

The grand opening of the Hindu Temple of Siouxland (HTOS), earlier scheduled to open on August 26, was delayed due to water logging caused by unexpected rain. Cost estimates for the two phases of the temple are listed as $585,000. Bhoomi Pooja of the temple site was held in 2016.

Ancient Hindu rituals to be performed during the ceremony (Prana Pratishtha) and murti sthapana include sacred pitcher worship, consecration of deities, ceremony of fire and lights, flowers offering, liturgical dance, bhajans, etc. These rituals are believed to “endow the temple deities with divine power and bless the community in which they reside”. The opening will be followed by community lunch.

Meanwhile, distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada Today, commended efforts of temple leaders and area community towards realizing this much needed Hindu temple.

Rajan Zed, who is the president of Universal Society of Hinduism, further said that it was important to pass on Hindu spirituality, concepts and traditions to coming generations amidst so many distractions in the consumerist society and hoped that this temple would help in this direction. Zed stressed that instead of running after materialism; we should focus on inner search and realization of Self and work towards achieving moksh (salvation), which was the goal of Hinduism.