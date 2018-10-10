First Movie In Nagamese Dialect Screened

NET Bureau

To promote every child’s right to entertainment, the Nagaland Children’s Film Bonanza began on Tuesday at RCEMPA Auditorium in Kohima. In the festival, “Nani Teri Morni”, a film by Akashaditya Lama, was launched by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in presence of Children’s Film Society, India (CFSI) Chairperson Swati Pandey. The film is based on Mhonbeni Ezung, the youngest recipient of national bravery award for children in the year 2015. She had saved her grandmother from drowning. The five-day-long Children Film Bonanza will screened films daily at 10 a.m, 12 noon and 2 p.m.

“Film ‘Nani Teri Morni’ was solely shot in Nagamese dialect. This movie is all about bravery and courage with no discrimination based on caste, creed or sex,” the CFSI Chairperson said

Pandey said that movies are not meant only for entertainment but they can also be used as a medium of motivation and encouragement.

She urged the state government to make the children’s film festival an annual event so as to capture the young and talented persons to promote and execute their innovative ideas in the film industry.

Pandey also mentioned about the bravery and courage of Mhonbeni Ezung, who is holding the title of the youngest bravery award winner. “Her act of courage and bravery would inspire the other children, too,” she added.

Chief Minister Rio on the launch of first Nagamese film “Nani Teri Morni” congratulated the CFSI for the initiative taken, as “such a film festival gives our students an opportunity for exposure to meaningful films on the large screen and be inspired by the stories as also the art form of cinematography”.

He said that launching of the first Nagamese film is a momentous occasion, as it is shot in Nagaland and based on the inspiring story of Mhonbeni Ezung.

“It is truly an inspiring story and believed that the students present here today will get motivated after knowing her story on how she saved her grandmother,” Rio said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the artistes and the entire team of the film for taking the initiative of producing this film and believed that “with active involvement of all, we can promote the film industry in Nagaland”.

SOURCE: Business Standard