Mon, 21 Aug 2017

First ODI: Dhawan, Kohli Guide India to 9-Wicket Win over Sri Lanka

August 20
20:57 2017
Power-packed innings from Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli guided India to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their first One Day International (ODI) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

Dhawan slammed 132 runs in 90 balls while Kohli smashed 82 runs off 70 deliveries.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 216 all out in 43.2 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 64, Kusal Mendis 36, Angelo Mathews 36 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/34, Axar Patel 3/34)

India: 220 for one in 28.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 132 not out, Virat Kohli 82 not out).

India vs Sri Lanka
