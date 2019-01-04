First Queer Pride Walk of Sikkim on January 27

NET Bureau

The first queer pride walk to celebrate the decriminalisation of homosexuality is scheduled to held be on December 27 in Gangtok.

The event shall be organized under the banner of a newly floated organization, Rainbow Hills in collaboration with Mitzyu Foundation of Darjeeling.

Similar walk was held in Darjeeling in December 2018.

“We are organising this event for the historic first time in Sikkim. We want all to take part in it and support this noble initiative towards human rights,” said sonam Wangchuk Lepcha of Rainbow Hills Welfare Association, an NGO working in the LGBTQIA community in neighbouring Darjeeling.

Further, it was informed that the walk also seeks to protest against Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2016 recently passed by the Lok Sabha.

Lhamu Dukpa, Research Scholar, Sikkim University stated that this bill is highly objectionable to the Transgender community as it makes a set of bureaucrats decide who is a transgender and who is not.

Welcoming Supreme Court decision striking down sections of Section 377 of IPC, decriminalising gay sex they have appealed to all members of the society in Sikkim to support human rights by participating in the Pride Walk.

Expressing disappointment at having no NGOs working in this section of the population, the community here is silent due to societal repercussions.

They have expressed their willingness to work in the state in the interest with the welfare of the community and spreading awareness among all citizens about various forms of sexualities.

“Lack of awareness often makes the LGBTQIA community victim to false information about many aspects of the community,” said Lakpa Tamang of Miit Jyu Society.

Stating that acceptance is the key the organisers have appealed to all those who believe in human rights to converge for this historic walk.

Source: Sikkim Chronicle