First Year of Khandu Government

Cover Story of July Edition, Amar Sangno

Marking the completion of one year in office by the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal government, a slew of schemes and programmes were launched. Northeast Today analyses the year gone by and brings out the details about Khandu’s one year report card.

In Brief

The past twelve months have never been easy for Arunachal’s young Chief Minister Pema Khandu. His accession on the‘musical chair’ itself was an outcome of unprecedented political dramas that were played out in the state, after the fall of then Chief Minister Nabam Tuki.

On July 17, 2017, CM Pema Khandu completed one-year in governance surrounded by nature’s fury leaving trails of destructions and damages claiming human lives. Pall of gloom descended in the state after 14 people including minors tragically perished in mudslide at Laptap- a small village along NH 299 under Toru circle in Papum Pare district and a chopper crashed and killed three crew members on board and IRBN personnel while on rescue mission near Hostallam village in the same district.

Eldest son of late Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu who is referred to as the ‘laughing Buddha’, Pema became the 9th Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on July 17, 2016- youngest in any Indian state so far. It was, however, least expected that the legacy of his late father would fell upon his shoulders this early.

Turmoil of the past

Pema Khandu took charge as Arunachal’s CM at a time when the state often rubbed with an unwanted sobriquet of being a ‘politicallyunstable state’ among the different Indian states alongside Nagaland.

Lots of political drama unfurled after his predecessor Nabam Tuki was dislodged by his own Congress dissident MLAs just after one year when the grand old party was elected popularly. This led to imposition of President’s Rule and paved the way for rebel legislators’ leader, late Kalikho Pul to don the Chief Minister’s hat in February 19, 2016. However, the Supreme Court later termed Pul’s rise as CM to be ‘unconstitutional’ and turned back the clock reinstating Tukim as the Chief Minister on July 13, 2016.

Ghastly, the state witnessed three Chief Ministers, four Governors and numerous swearing in ceremonies held at Dabar Hall of Raj Bhavan within a year. Political pundits see Khandu’s accession as political transition and termed Tuki’s decision to transfer the responsibility as the wisest choice to restore political stability in the state. Months after jostling around in Delhi, seeking appointment with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, dejected Khandu led 42 legislators and merged with Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) in October. The mass exodus reduced Congress with only three legislators including his predecessor Tuki.

Another political twist developed just after two months in Chief Minister Office, when PPA President Kahfa Bengia issued temporary suspension order to seven legislators including CM Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein, which forced him to join the BJP (BharatiyaJanata Party) along with 32 MLAs in December 21,2016.

PPA president accused him of anti-party activities hobnobbing with BJP bigwigs at the Centre. Khandu supporters alleged that Bengia’s move was to set stage for the then PHED Minister Takam Parioasas the next Chief Minister.“Lotus has finally bloomed in Arunachal. The people of the state will see a new dawn of development in the new year under the new government,” Khandu told the reporters in the Assembly after joining BJP. He justified his move to join the saffron party by claiming that no significant development took place in the last few years under Congress rule.

“There was no significant development in the state since last year due to political turmoil. But, now with NDA government at the Centre, the state will witness a sea change in the coming years,” Khandu had said adding, “The decision to join the BJP is a blessing in disguise for the people and the state.” “Until and unless there is stability in the government, no development can take place. There will be no more dissident politics and we shall now only focus on development,” Khandu asserted.

Sea of Changes under NDA

Chief Minister Khandu stated that ever since his government joined with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, sea of changes of reformations and developments have taken place in Arunachal Pradesh. Commemorating its one year of governance, Khandu government stated that because of financial mismanagement by the previous Government, there has been a cascading impact of liabilities in 2016-17.

“The present government had to clear liabilities to the tune of over Rs 4000 crores and burden has been partially reduced to nearly Rs1000 crores in comparison to the previous years,” Khandu informed. As a part offinancial reformation, Khandu government amalgamated Finance and Planning Department into a single ‘Finance, Planning and Investment Department’ for what it claimed efficient resource management. “We have done away with distinction of Plan and Non-Plan in lines with the Union Government decision,” it stated.

Other key steps, the government has taken are computerization of treasuries, resource transfers from Central government are being done through Public Finance Management System platform. Advance sanction of schemes is being accorded to avoid huge rush in the end of March. Sufficient time has been given to all the departments for planning and execution of work throughout the year. This is a major departure from mismanagement of past to sanction schemes in January leaving only 2 months for the execution of schemes.

Effective governance

The government informed that all efforts were made to bring a transformational change in governance and significantly improve the work ethics, work culture and service delivery system in each department. It asserted that sustained action was taken for bringing in transparency, increasing efficiency, eliminating corruption and red-tapism in the entire system. To increase transparency and efficiency, a number of initiatives are being taken that includes introducing DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode of transferring the benefits to the beneficiary’s bank accounts, online registration for examinations, e-Human Resource Management System and e-Cabinet.

A public grievance portal- CPGRAMS- has been set up to redress citizen grievances along with a helpline to facilitate the process. The portal claimed that it would bring in accountability and efficient delivery of public services, citing e-office and e-cabinet as examples for nurturing transparent and quick decision making in public interest. Khandu government also created a Chief Minister’s Dash- Board -an electronic platform- to track the progress of key projects including budget announcements etc.

The government also constituted Group of Secretaries to ideate and suggest the governmentas how the priorities and visions of the government could be translated into policies. The Committee of Secretaries has been constituted to ensure a transparent, effective and responsive governance system in the state. It also decided that all group recruitments would be being made on merit basis through Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APCS). The State Government further proposed for establishing state of the art Administrative Training Institute and Police Training College for imparting training on best administrative practices, rules, regulations and laws, e-governance, GST and latest governance techniques and models etc. to the civil servants and police officers and personnel respectively.

Job creation

Around 5000 Posts have been created so far in various departments, the government claimed in its achievement calendar. All together 2200 Posts of Police personnel will be filled up this year which was pending for last seven years. It has approved creation of 66 APCS Posts at various levels for manning these administrative circle headquarters.

Arunachal Pradesh inked history by becoming the first state in the country to implement e-Cabinet. The paperless cabinet has paved way for swift decision- making and saving time. It made mandatory sitting of at least one cabinet meeting in every one month. So far, there have been 14cabinet meetings from July 2016 to July 2017, taking 265 decisions. Of these, action has been taken in 91cases and 174cases are under progress.

Welfare initiatives

It has enhanced the rate of ex-gratia payment to Central Para-Military Forces and Armed Forces operating in Arunachal Pradesh as well as Permanent Residents of Arunachal Pradesh serving in Para-Military Forces and Armed Forces elsewhere. According to the new rate, Rs 50 lakh would be paid instead of Rs 2 lakh paid earlier in case of death, Rs 10 lakhs for permanent disability, and Rs 50,000 for grievous injury.

To encourage and recognize excellence in public service, the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration has also been instituted.The State Government has also instituted the highest Civilian Award namely ‘Arunachal Ratna’. The award includes a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh with a citation.

The education and health sectors have always remained top priorities of successive governments. However, the state has failed to deliver effective health service and quality education in the government schools. The state had a crashing performance atthe recent All Indian Senior Secondary Certification Examination (AISSCE), 2017, with a meagre 43.44 pass percentage.

Many attributed shortage of teachers and poor infrastructures as factor for dismal performance. In order to streamline, education department, Khandu government resolved to implement rationalization of transfer in posting system of both health and education and strictly cautioned that no personal recommendation and interference of any political leader would be entertained in transfer. It inked MoU with (ED CIL) Educational Consultancy Limited for introduction of –Smart classroom program for all Secondary Schools in the state in order to improve quality education.

Khandu further allocated corpus fund for VKV schools (Rs. 30 Crores) and Rs 28 crores for establishment of R.K Mission School at Lumdung in Seppa East Kameng district. Similar, approaches at sectors, as he launched Chief Minister’s Free Chemotherapy Scheme, a tertiary care cancer treatment centre will be made operational at Tomo Riba State Hospital this year. Rs 3 crores have been allotted for providing free Chemotherapy for APST cancer patients for upto 500 patients. The health department will enter into an agreement with Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai for concessional procurement of chemotherapy medicines. A fund of Rs 10 crores have also been allocated for modernization of existing drug de-addiction centres at Pasighat, Tezu, Namsai, Changlang, Papum Pare, including for purchase of required medicines and equipment.

Other Schemes & Projects

Ensuring an all-round development of the people of the state, the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal government in the past one year has come up with a series of schemes and objectives.

Deen Dayal Upadhaya Swavalamban Yojana:

This scheme was launched with an aim to encourage entrepreneurship among local youths. The scheme offers back ended 30 per cent capital investment subsidy for small and medium enterprises on loans ranging from Rs 10 lakhs to RS 1 crore. It is applicable for value addition in agri& allied sector, tourism development, traditional textile weaving and manufacturing.

CM’s District Innovation & Challenge Fund:

The government also conceptualized the scheme of Chief Minister’s District Innovation and Challenge Fund to ensure that public investment in the district is responsive to the local requirements of the district. Through the scheme the government aims to catalyse opportunities for skill development, sustainable development and entrepreneurship; develop eco-tourism; fill in vital gaps in public infrastructure available in the district level which is not being fully utilised in absence of relatively small investments, etc.

Crop Loan For Farmers:

Under the croploan scheme, Gov-ernment of India provides an interest subsidy of 4 per cent on a crop loan upto Rs 3 lakhs. Arunachal government willbear the remaining 3 per cent interest burden on farmersout of the prescribed 7 per cent interest and target 7500new farmers to be covered under the scheme andalso issue them Kisan Credit Cards (KCC).

Chief Minister’s Krishi Rinn Yojana:

An allocation of Rs 3 crores is being made under the Chief Minister’s Krishi Rinn Yojana. The government will also be issuing a notification wherein a certificate of area and crop being cultivated by farmers issued by the Circle Officer will be accepted by the banksas proof of cultivation and no further documents will be required.

Chief Minister’s White Revolution Program:

The Animal Husbandry department has inked a MoU with the National Dairy Development Board of Anand in Gujaratthrough a platform provided by Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This year the Arunachal government we shall be operationalizing the MoU for organizing thedairy farmers in clusters on the AMUL model which will help create a value chain from milk aggregation to dairy processing. An initial outlay of Rs 5 crores is being proposed for the program to establish an integrated dairy development project in Lohit district.

‘Committed to BJP and its Cause’ (Exclusive Interview)

NET: On July 17, you completed one-year in Chief Minister Office. Within a few months of your accession to power, you have witnessed rebel within your legislators, which forced you to join BJP. How have you managed to quell rebellious trend so far with the BJP?

Khandu: The BJP and the Prime Minister don’t look towards Arunachal or Northeast as a milkcow. Working with the Prime Minister and the Central government has been a life-changing experience. I consider myself fortunate that I am with a great nationalist party, led by hardworking and committed leaders like Modi ji and Amit Shah ji. I am committed to BJP and its cause for the rest of my life. The lessons learnt are that people of Arunachal wanted a stable, able and efficient political leadership and a government which works for the people maintaining transparency and accountability. My government is aligned to the vision, policies and programmes that are in lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have ensured that political instability in the state ended. We have a team of bright and hardworking ministers to take the state forward and we are committed to do so.

NET: While merging with BJP, you made a statement for better development. How many significant development packages have you brought from the centre so far?

Khandu: Under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi, the Indian government has reinvigorated the policy orientation towards Northeast. It is heartening to see that there is a palpable change in the support being extended from the Union to catalyse growth in the strategically-situated state of Arunachal Pradesh. Fourlane highway from Itanagar to Banderdewa, 119 roads and 36 long span bridges under PMGSY are few evidences of the Indian government’s approach towards the state. The union government’s support during the recent flood in the state amply clarifies the stand of GoI in respect to Arunachal. We are optimistic that GoI under the leadership of Narendra Modi will certainly come up with more development packages according to the state’s need.

NET: Health and education have been remained top priorities of successive governments in Arunachal. However, reformations in these departments are yet to take flight. What approaches have you adopted to bring new changes in these sectors?

Khandu: Yes, health and education have remained one of the top priorities of our government as we believe that these two social sectors are the driving forces for progress of the society and the state. For too long, we have focused on constructing school buildings and recruiting teachers alone, but have not been able to achieve quality educational outcomes. Having said so, we have been focusing on outcome-based schooling by improving the quality of education. We have also started smart classroom programme for all secondary schools under Chief Minister’s Adhunik Shiksha Yojana. We are also establishing a State University and an educational hub for catering to educational needs of our students.

Health is one sector, which is associated with all human beings in their journey from the cradle to the grave. We have, therefore, accorded special care to this sector. The Tomo Riba State Hospital has started functioning as a 300-bedded premier hospital facility of the state. A digital X-ray and high quality ultra-sound facility will be operational in the said hospital. We are also starting a tertiary cancer care treatment centre with free chemotherapy for cancer patients in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospitals, Mumbai. We are strengthening the infrastructure in district hospitals and starting the restructured health insurance scheme.

NET: Your government proclaimed to bring financial discipline and meticulously managed state exchequer, can you brief on it?

Khandu: Our government has of course brought in financial discipline and meticulously managed state exchequer. This is evident by the fact that we had no overdraft in 2016-17 fiscal. We have done away with the distinction of Plan and Non- Plan in line with the Centre’s decision. Finance & Planning Departments have been merged into a single ‘Finance, Planning & Investment Department’ for efficient resource management.

All treasuries have been computerized. Resource transfers from the Centre are being done through Public Finance Management System platform. A transition is being made to implement direct benefit transfer mode of payment for all beneficiaries. Payment of food subsidy is being implemented through DBT mode in urban areas in a phased manner. Advance sanction of schemes is being accorded to avoid huge rush in the end of March. Sufficient time has been given to all departments for planning and execution of work throughout the year.

NET: On Chakma-Hajong issue you have called an all-party meeting and built consensus to oppose Supreme Court’s directives to grant citizenship in Arunachal Pradesh. What legal steps your government is going to take on this?

Khandu: Yes, I had called for an all-party meeting on June 19, 2017, to discuss on the vexed issue of Chakma and Hajong refugees. The house unanimously supported the steps initiated by the state government and pinned hope for a positive and lasting solution to the issue. The all party meet unanimously decided to move to the Ministry of Home Affairs to revive the Joint High Powered Committee. It was also decided that the minutes of the decisions taken at the all-party meet would be put forth before the State High Powered Committee on Chakma- Hajong Refugee Issue.

It was unanimously resolved to exhaust all legal means to defend and protect the interests of the indigenous tribes within the state of Arunachal Pradesh in the matter decided by the Supreme Court in respect of grant of citizenship to Chakma and Hajongs.

NET: What are the challenges according to you being faced by Arunachal Pradesh despite of having a lot of potentials and resources??

Khandu: Distinct Challenges the State endures low population rate – low-density of population – low tax base – lack of internal resources – High natural resources – low exploitation. The total population of the State is 13.82 lakh and is the most sparsely populated state of. This unique aspect of the state has resulted in a very low taxbase and therefore limited scope for internal resource generation. The state is well endowed with natural resources,however, because of institutional bottlenecks – unfavourable policies, protracted procedure for clearances and perceived low priority region- these resources are yet to be harnessed to their potential. The net result is deprivation of the people of both the state and the nation.

Loose soil geology and hilly terrain coupled with the Himalayas in the north have become a disadvantage in the development process of the State. With 6-8 months of excessive rainfall, landslides and related disasters are a regular feature. Infrastructure built within the limited working season invariably gets damaged during the rainy season resulting in high building and maintenance cost of assets. Poor transportation infrastructure compounded further by remoteness and distance, raises the cost construction in comparison to the rest of the country.

In the absence of any industrial activities and lack of private capital, the state government is the sole employer and source of livelihood. With a work force ratio of 1:14, non-plan expenditure is very high which has not been compensated by successive Finance Commissions. The cumulative effect of the shortfall has been that committed non- plan expenditure had to be serviced from the plan funds. However, in the long run this hampers the development of the State. The State has quality forest cover of 82 per cent of the total geographical area and thus provides an invaluable ecological service to the nation and the world as a major carbon sink.

However, this very asset has become a development disability for the State and its people. In the name of conservation of the forests for the larger good, the local people are being deprived of modern facilities of development for which no compensation has been given to the State for this invaluable contribution. As mentioned earlier, due to the geography and geo-strategic locations and sparse and spread out population, there is also a high cost of security related expenditure.

Blue Revolution Scheme:

Under the Blue Revolution scheme, support will be provided to nearly a 1000 fish farmers for construction of fishing ponds and feed for which an allocation of Rs 6 crores is proposed. Focussing to develop the education scenario of the state, the Arunachal government has proposed to establish an Education Hub at Tezu inside the campus of the degree college which will have a hotel management institute, a college of architecture, institute of smart governance and a polytechnic. This educational hub will serve the educational requirements of the entire population of the eastern districts of the state. An initial outlay of Rs 2 crores has been made in this financial year, which will be made available at the disposal of Deputy Commissioner.

As part of its endeavour in becoming a key contributor to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Arunachal Pradesh government will be taking concrete measures for purposes of attracting private investments and will be rolling out a new Industrial policy 2017. It will develop industrial estates in the foothill districts. For this purpose, an initial allocation of Rs 15 crores is being madethrough NABARD assistance.

The government also propose to develop one food park at Tippi which will have common infrastructure facilities for investors including packaging, storage and processing. An allocation of Rs 10 crores is being made in the current financial year for this purpose.

Footnote

The people of Arunachal Pradesh were voicing for development at a time when Khandu stepped into CMO. Perhaps most challenging of all the tasks for the young Chief Minister are the execution of Green Airfeild Airport,double laning the Itanagar-Banderdewa road, encroachment of government quarters and rooting out corruption in every level. One year has passed by and there are years to come for the young CM to govern and the coming years might get tougher. Let us wait and watch.

With inputs from CMO Media Cell

(The writer is Sub-Editor with The Arunachal Times and he can be reached at amarsangno@gmail.com)