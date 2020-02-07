Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 07 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

FIT INDIA MOVEMENT : FRIENDLY VOLLEYBALL MATCH WITH YOUTH OF THINGSAI VILLAGE, MIZORAM

FIT INDIA MOVEMENT : FRIENDLY VOLLEYBALL MATCH WITH YOUTH OF THINGSAI VILLAGE, MIZORAM
February 07
12:43 2020
NET Bureau

In continuance with the efforts of winning hearts and minds of the people and in a bid to motivate the local youth, Thingsai, Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of 23 Sector Assam Rifles/ Inspector General of Assam Rifles conducted a ‘Friendly Volleyball Match’ under Fit India Movement campaign with youth of Thingsai village on 06 February 2020.

The aim of the event was to foster the spirit of sportsmanship and building up of trust between locals and security forces. The match was played with full enthusiasm and aggression. The teams displayed passion, enthusiasm and sporting spirit. The audience included youngsters as well as the villagers. They enjoyed a well contested match which was eventually played in a best of three series. The event concluded with a group photograph which shall definitely be a token of remembrance for all those who were present. A vote of thanks was offered by village authorities and youth of Thingsai village on the offset of the match.

