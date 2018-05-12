Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 12 May 2018

Northeast Today

Five Arrested for Manipur BSF Camp Blast

Five Arrested for Manipur BSF Camp Blast
May 12
10:53 2018
Police in Manipur on Friday arrested five insurgents of the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) for an explosion near a BSF camp which killed two troopers.

The five include two women, Director General of Police L.M. Khaute told the media in Imphal.

“Police in Thoubal district picked up T. Suresh from his home. During interrogation, Suresh disclosed the names of other persons after which four more were arrested. Insurgents Ichan and Aboy planted the bomb.”

In the remote-controlled blast on Wednesday near the Border Security Force camp at Koirengei, three persons were also injured. One woman is in a critical condition.

PREPAK claimed responsibility for the attack.

-IANS

Manipur BSF CampManipur BSF Camp BlastPREPAK
