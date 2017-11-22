Five Charred to Death in Arunachal Fire

At least five persons were charred to death in a major fire accident that broke out at Kudung Barang village, Ziro in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh at around 5.40 PM on Tuesday.

The fire reduced 14-room barrack-style house including the owner of the rent house to ashes, besides properties. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the dead are yet to be identified.

Lower Subansiri Superintendent of Police Bomge Kamduk, officers of the District Administration are overseeing the rescue and relief operations.

This is the second fire incident in Ziro within a span of three days. Ten houses reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that broke out in Hari village on November 19.