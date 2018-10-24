Five-Day Lakshmi Puja to be held at Barpeta

NET Bureau

The 27th Sri Sri Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated at Moutupuri with a five-day long programme from Wednesday. This was informed by Ganesh Chandra Das, president, Banamali Das, working president and Mrinaljyoti Das, secretary of the 27th Sri Sri Lakshmi Puja Celebration Committee.

The programme began with the cleanliness drive on Tuesday. The idol of Goddess Lakshmi will be erected on the altar and the worship begins then. An exhibition of fireworks will be inaugurated at 8 pm by the working president of the committee.

Several competitions are scheduled to be held on October 25-26. These include sports, extempore speech, diha naam and ghosha naam among women, beauty contest based on traditional attires, folk culture, and dance.

An open meeting to be held at 7 pm on the October 27 will be presided over by Ganesh Chandra Das, president of the celebration committee where MLA Barpeta Gunindra Nath Das will attend as the chief guest. ‘Jhankar–Surar Murchana Tuli’ titled cultural event will be inaugurated by Violet Baruah, Superintendent of Police, Barpeta. The five-day-long programme will come to end with a grand cultural show on the evening of October 28. Titled ‘Sagar Sangamat,’ this show will be inaugurated by Thaneswar Malakar, Deputy Commissioner, Barpeta.

