Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 24 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Five Day Puppetry Festival Organised in Agartala

Five Day Puppetry Festival Organised in Agartala
December 24
15:41 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A five-day-long  Puppetry Festival ‘Putul Parampara – India Puppetry Festival is organised by ’The Sangeet Natak Akademi, in  Agartala from, Thursday, the capital city of Tripura to showcase the significance of the country’s traditional folk culture.

Puppet troupes from New Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha besides Tripura took part in the carnival, inaugurated by renowned puppetry artiste and Padmashree award winner Suresh Dutta in Agartala on Thursday evening.

Expressing his views about the festival, a senior official of Sangeet Natak Akademi stated that the ‘Putul Parampara’ is a series focusing on developing the classics of puppetry into the northeastern region. The official further mentioned that the Academy aims at presenting all forms of puppetry – String, Rod, Glove, Bunraku and Shadow puppetry during the five-day long festival.

Eleven states of the country have about 18 living puppet traditions at a time when puppetry is being considered a dying art. The festival would showcase both contemporary and traditional performance, the official added.

The Akademi, India’s national academy under the Ministry of Culture for music, dance and drama, so far organised similar puppet show in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Puppet dance, popularly known as ‘Putula Nach’, was once the most popular form of entertainment, especially for children, but the folk-culture has struggled against the onslaught of modern popular culture.

For many years now, people in the northeastern states have been able to enjoy the ancient art form of puppetry due to the tireless efforts of the puppet artists of the northeastern states. The puppet artists of the region have been making lots of efforts to keep alive the traditional folk culture.

“Stories of Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore and other renowned novelists are being portrayed through the Puppet dance or ‘Putula Nach’,” Tripura Puppet Theatre Director Prabhitangshu Das

Sangeet Natak Academy under its scheme of preservation and promotion of puppetry training programmes have orginised in string puppets of Orissa, Rod puppets of West Bengal, Shadow puppets of Karnataka and Kerala. The Akademi’s Museum over the years has acquired a large number of puppets from different parts of the country. Sponsoring performances by traditional puppeteers is also supported under the scheme.
Sangeet Natak Akademi sponsor shows of traditional puppetry in rural and semi-urban areas.

Source: The Sentinel

Image Source: The Sentinel

Tags
Puppetry FestivalSangeet Natak Akademitripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.