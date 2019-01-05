Five Habitual and Dreaded Hunters Arrested

NET Bureau

In a tightened security and vigilance over riverine Sanctuary of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, a team of officers and staffs led by Beat Officer, Jeepghat Beat under Anchalghat Range Dy. FR, Orin Perme have arrested five habitual and dreaded hunters from Sanyasi Tukura under Anchalghat Range early morning on Friday.

The five arrested are identified as Shri Dibash Pait, 30 Yrs, Diganta Doley 25 Yrs, both from Kemi village PO Leku, PS Jonai, Dhemaji Dist. Assam and Batsa Doley, 28 yrs, Rajesh Sungkurang, 42 and Nong Doley all three of them from Oyan village PO/PS Sille-Oyan under Sille-Oyan circle, East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh.

As per Beat Officer Jeepghat Beat, Dy. FR, Orin Perme who led the team of wildlife staff in the checking drive, two of hunters Dibash Pait and Nong Doley are dreaded hunters who were also alerted and warned earlier many times not to hunt inside the sanctuary. Along with a hunted Hog Deer 3 numbers of 12 Bore Guns (1 double and 2 single barrel), 14 live cartridges and 3 mobile handsets were seized from the hunters. Dy. FR Orin Perme who along with his team launched the operation after getting inputs of hunters entering the sanctuary.

The hunters had entered the Sanctuary on Thursday afternoon at around 12 PM and killed a Hog Deer during the night hunting by Search Light. “After getting the inputs of hunters entering the Sanctuary, we a followed them and waited for them in ambush. Siang River toward the right bank and the hunters surrendered when we asked them to surrender”, added Perme who is a one of few dedicated officer/staff of D. Ering WL Sanctuary who has been awarded Silver Medal by State Government in 2018.

As per one of arresting staff, the hunted Hog Deer was a female with a fawn as proved by milk suckling sign and, milk leakages. The officials said that the fawn, if grown up, will survive, if not it will without mother. When asked, the hunters have confessed their offence and reveals that they had attempted hunting inside the sanctuary on earlier times also.

Divisional Forest Officer, Tasang Taga who also rushed to the spot said that the offenders will be booked as per relevant laws of Wildlife Act and reasserted for serious action against all violators. The arrested hunters were later handed over to Sille-Oyan PS this evening after recording statements.

Meanwhile, Beat Officer Perme has appealed the police and magistrate to cancel the all three 12 Bore Guns used in the hunting with (i) Gun No. 42813-98 New Art Work makes (double barrel), (ii) Gun No. 14800-93, Tawi Arms make and (iii) Gun No. 0/8-9346 GriCo make. As per reports, one of the guns is said to be of a Gaon Burah of Oyan village.

The officials of D. Ering Memorial WL Sanctuary led by DFO Tasang Taga has appealed every likeminded people of the district including people from neighboring districts whose Guns are used in East Siang District to refrain from giving their guns to hunters for hunting inside the Sanctuary. Such negligence from Gun owners will also equally invite same offense for encouraging hunting in the protected areas, added Taga who is a trained Wildlife officer from Wildlife Institute of India of Dehradun.