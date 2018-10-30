Five Involved in CRPF Ambush in Manipur Arrested

NET Bureau

Manipur Police on Tuesday arrested five people, including a woman, allegedly involved in a grenade attack that killed a CRPF jawan and seriously injured another on October 20 in Imphal city.

The president and secretary of the National Identity Protection Council (NIPCO), a civil body of Manipur, were among the arrested. They have been identified as Oinam Premjit and Shahabuddin Chesaba.

The development comes a day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the government would not spare anyone involved in illegal activities. During an inaugural event of Imphal-Tamenglong helicopter service on Monday, the Chief Minister also said that the government would now be compelled to use force against anti-social elements though it had been restraining itself until now.

Police also recovered three pistols along with 15 ammunition, eight mobile phones and Rs 44,550 in cash in separate operations started on Sunday. In a media briefing, Imphal West district SP Jogeschandra Haobijam said, “During our investigation, we have established the link between the attack on the CRPF truck and the involvement of the arrested people.”

He said the attack was carried out under the instructions of a self-proclaimed Major named Umakanta of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) militant group. “On preliminary examination of the accused, they all admitted to having involved in committing the crime under the instruction of one S/S Major Umakanta of UNLF,” the SP said.

The details of the incident unfolded after police arrested an ex-PLA member, identified as Khaidem Sana Singh, 42, who hurled the grenade inside the CRPF truck, he said. Sana was reportedly arrested on October 28 around 10.30 pm at the Nagamapal area, where the attack was carried out.

“Khaidem Sana and another accomplice came on a scooter and hurled the grenade inside the truck which immediately exploded. Police also recovered the scooter used in the attack,” Haobijam said.

Following his (Khaidem) arrest, police conducted raids in several places, leading to the arrest of the rest of the individuals involved in the crime. On Monday, a police team also raided the NIPCO office in Keisampat Imphal and recovered several items, including the cash. The pistols and ammunition were recovered following disclosure of Oinam Pinky, wife of the NIPCO president.

A CRPF jawan was killed and another sustained serious injuries in a truck explosion in busy Nagamapal street of Imphal City on October 20 evening. The truck was heading to its post after having stocked supplies from the Imphal market.

SOURCE: The Indian Express