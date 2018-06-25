Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 25 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Five Killed in Arunachal Wall Collapse

Five Killed in Arunachal Wall Collapse
June 25
12:39 2018
At least five people, all of them labourers, were buried alive when a retaining wall of an under-construction building collapsed and fell over them at Donyi Colony in Itanagar on Sunday, officials said.

The retaining wall of the under-construction building collapsed at around 6 am due to incessant rainfall in the last two days, the Disaster Management Secretary, Bidol Tayeng, said.

All the labourers were residents of Biswanath Chariali in Assam’s Biswanath district, an official said.

State police personnel along with a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel undertook rescue operation since 7.30 am, and after hours, retrieved the bodies in the evening, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Itanagar Capital Complex, Prince Dhawan, said.

The disaster management secretary said that the state government would give ex-gratia to the families of the deceased.

-PTI

Donyi Colony
