Five Minor Boys Rescued, Two Traffickers Held in Assam

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued five minor boys and arrested two traffickers from Rangiya Railway Staion in Assam, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials said on Wednesday.

“On getting intelligence input about movement of traffickers with minors, constables were deployed in plain clothes as decoys, who approached the suspects, conversed with them at Rangia station on Tuesday,” NFR Chief Public Relation officer, Pranav Jyoti Sharma said on Wednesday.

“When the minors could not reply satisfactorily to their questions, the forces arrested the traffickers,” he said quoting Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Ashok Das.

Later, the traffickers along with the rescued minors were handed over to GRP (Government Railway Police) for further action.

The Northeast is a popular hunt for traffickers from where vulnerable minors are taken to places like Nepal and other parts of India for use as child labourers.

The RPF personnel in NFR section have been rescuing minors from traffickers off and on. In 2017, the force rescued 515 minor children and arrested 11 traffickers. This year, RPF has already rescued nearly 170 children from railway premises in the region.

-IANS