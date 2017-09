Five militants of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were killed in an exchange of fire between NSCN-IM and PLA at Makan in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at about 5.30 am near the Indo-Myanmar international border, 53 km away from Kasom Khullen police station, they said.

Details are awaited.

-PTI