Five Shops Gutted In Fire At Pasighat

NET Bureau

Five shops were gutted in a devastating fire accident at the Pasighat 2mile area at 3pm, Nov-1 last.

Fire tenders from Pasighat PS and neighboring Jonai (Assam) were pressed into service to douse the fire but nothing could be saved. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Pasighat MLA KalingMoyong has expressed shock over the unfortunate fire accident, wherein the owner of the SPT buildingof one John Bini(comprising five shops)was completely devastated. He sought a detailed report on the unfortunate incident and urged the administration to extend all required help to the victims. At the same time, the MLA appealed to the people to remain alert and be cautious as fire accident occurs frequently in Pasighat. He called upon the DDMA to create awareness on fire mishaps amongst the common masses.

ADC TatdoBorang along with CO KhodaLasa and DDMO G. Tsumohad visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Deputy Commissioner TamiyoTatakinformed today that police is investigating the matter to unearth the root cause of the fire accident.