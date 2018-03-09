Five Women Achievers Felicitated on International Women’s Day

NET Bureau

On the occasion of International Women’s day, Radio Mirchi 95 FM in a programme organised in Guwahati, felicitated five women achievers who have excelled in diverse fields, in the way bringing pride to the state.

These ladies who were felicitated were beauty educationist and expert Madhumita Saikia; senior journalist Samim Sultana Ahmed;biker Nirmali Nath; actor-cum-model Yankee Parashar, and a young athlete Aranyanee Gogoi.

In a brief interaction with the media, the women achievers shared their experiences and inspired the crowd present.

“Felicitations like these motivate us to keep moving in life. It always feels good when your work is recognised by the society,” said Madhumita Saikia.

“Women should come up and try to bring out the best of their talents. They should thrive to remain independent,”said Yankee Parashar.

Speaking to Northeast Today, Nirmali Nath said, “Every woman should live their dreams and should always try to achieve the same.”