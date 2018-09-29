Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 29 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Five Year Jail Term to Four Protestors for 2016 Jat Quota Violence

September 29
11:22 2018
A local court on Friday sentenced four persons to five-year imprisonment after holding them guilty of indulging in rioting and other offences during the Jat agitation for reservation in 2016.
The court of additional district and sessions judge RK Jain pronounced the sentence against Daljeet, Vinod, Raju and Suraj of Sisai village of Hansi in Hisar district after convicting them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to indulging in violence, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from performing his duty, assault, obstructing public servant in discharge of his public function) and arson.
Besides, they were convicted under the provisions of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Indian Forest Act 1927.
The court also slapped a fine of Rs 65,000 each on all the convicts.
According to prosecution, the police were informed that about 200-300 rioters armed with sticks and dangerous weapons were going from Sisai village to Sainipura village. They cut trees and put them on roads to block traffic. They also ransacked the houses in Sainipura.
Police used tear gas shells to disperse them, but the rioters continued to indulge in violence and set several houses on fire, the prosecution had alleged.
The four convicts were part of the mob while others could not be identified by the police, according to the prosecution.
A case was registered on February 21, 2016 on a complaint of Inspector Vidyanand against 200-300 unidentified persons in city police station, Hansi.
A total of 30 people were killed and scores injured when violence broke out in several parts of Haryana during the 2016 agitation by Jat organisations demanding quota for the community.

2016 Jat Quota
