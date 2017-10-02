Flash Flood Creates Havoc in Meghalaya

Net Bureau, Saidul Khan

Incessant rains over the past three days have led to flood and landslides in several parts of West, South West and North Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.

The National Highway 51 which connects Paikan (Assam) to Tura (Meghalaya) remained affected till late Saturday with artificial flood on the highway and landslides at several places.

Till now, a total of four relief camps have been set up at Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills, where eight villages have come under severe grip of flood.

“Assessment of damages under Bajengdoba block is underway. We have started proving relief to the affected families”, said Leena D. Sangma, BDO of Bajengdoba Block in North Garo Hills.

The Garobadha route in South West Garo Hills that connects Tura to most parts of South West Garo Hills and plain belt area of West Garo Hills and neighbouring South Salmara – Mancachar district of Assam was badly affected by flood. A stretch of 2 km route is under the water posing difficulty for the vehicles plying of the road.

According to district administration officials the relief is being distributed at Mellim, Rangsakhona, Sankarigre and Rangatari area of South West Garo Hills.

However, locals say that administration officials are yet to visit the area.

Due to the rising water level of Ganol river at Garobadha, the immersion of Goddess Durga took place on Sunday.

Tikrikilla, Chibinang and Rajabala in West Garo Hills are the worst affected area of the region with several low-lying areas under the grip of flood. At Rongmali, near Tikrikilla 32 families are taking shelter at a relief camp.

“We are distributing flood relief including food and bottled water in the affected areas of Gaguapara, Bakpara, Kodamsali, Berupara, Abhirampara, Dhelapara, Photamati, Rongmali, Bakripara A’chik Gittim”, said Pravin Bakshi, deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills.

In Dadenggre area of West Garo Hills, several wooden bridge has collapsed. Bakshi said that assessment of the extent of damage was being prepared.

Landslides affected several localities in Tura town as well.