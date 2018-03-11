Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 11 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Flash Flood Damages Hydro Power Project in Arunachal

March 11
11:20 2018
The flash flood in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh has damaged the Angong Nallah small hydro project at Janbo village, an official report has said.

The flash flood damaged the intake and pen stock pipelines of the project and the mud carried by the flash flood submerged the power house, executive engineer of Geku power division Ojing Nobeng said in a report.

The impact of the flood was so severe that check bunds or stop points made in the channel at many points were totally washed away, the report said. The project was on the verge of being commissioned and trial and testing was supposed to begin from March 15, Nobeng informed adding restoration works are under way.

The 132 KV Ziro-Daporijo transmission line suffered major damages due to a heavy cyclonic storm, resulting in power outage in parts of the state starting from Lower Subansiri to Anjaw district, an official release from the State Load Dispatch Centre and Transmission Division-II said in Itanagar on Saturday.

Teams of the power department were immediately pressed into service for rectification and restoration works and the damaged line was successfully restored on a temporary basis considering the necessity and urgency of the matter in view of the ongoing CBSE examinations.

The line would be restored after the spares reach the site, the release added.

-PTI

Tags
Angong NallahAngong Nallah hydro projectJanbo village
