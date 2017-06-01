Thu, 01 Jun 2017

Flash Flood in Nagaland, 2 Persons Killed, 2 Missing

June 01
14:23 2017
Incessant rains during the past few days have caused flash flood in Phek district of Nagaland killing two persons.

A search was on for two others who were reported missing in the flash flood that struck the district on the midnight of May 30, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority said in a press release.

Paddy fields near Meluri village in Phek district were washed away in which four persons were swept away and one person was injured.
The five persons were sleeping in their house when the rising water of the flash flood gushed in.

While two bodies have been retrieved, a search was on for tracing the two others. Two bridges in Phonkuri village under Meluri sub-division have also been washed away in the flash flood.

Meanwhile, heavy winds have caused damages to public utility services in Mokokchung district.

-PTI

