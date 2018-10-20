Flash Flood Threat Looms Large as Artificial Lake in Upstream Tibet May Breach Anytime

NET Bureau

In view of the likely flash flood, due to the high risk of breach of the of an artificial lake formed by landslide in the upstream in Tibet, the East Siang district administration has once again issued an advisory on Friday to the public and the tourists; particularly to those living along the right and left banks of the Siang and also to those living in the low-lying of the river and asked them to avoid from venturing into the river or nearby for any reasons whatsoever. This was stated in an official release issued to the media.

The administration has also prohibited lifting of driftwoods or any uprooted vegetative materials, which serve as natural flood control mechanism adding that necessary actions Under Section 188 IPC and under relevant provisions of law shall be taken against the violators.

“As per information received from the Indian Embassy in Beijing, there has been a sudden fall in the water level of 1.68 from 9 am to 5 pm, steady in from 7 pm 8 pm on Thursday,” the release stated, adding, “There is a high risk of bursting out of the blockade of artificial lake at any time with possible damage to life and property.”

Local MLA , Kaling Moyong also held a meeting on Friday morning regarding the preparedness plans with DC Tamiyo Tatak, SP Prashant Gautam, ADC Taddo Borang, Administrative Officers, I/c DDMO and Field Officer, O. Apum, PMC Officers, HoDs and public Leaders .

The MLA has asked to create awareness and disseminate information to the public and urged them to remain alert and not venture into the Siang or its banks as a precautionary measure and also to deploy magistrates and police personnel and other necessary steps in view of the above scenario.