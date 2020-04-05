Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 05 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Flat or negative growth for IT sector in 2020 due to Covid-19: Infosys CFO

Flat or negative growth for IT sector in 2020 due to Covid-19: Infosys CFO
April 05
04:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India’s information technology sector is expected to post either flat or negative growth in 2020 due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic globally, an IT industry veteran said onSaturday.

“Look at the economic activity (globally). Worse than what you have seen in 2008 (global financial crisis).

So, clients (of Indian IT companies) are not going to increase spending (on IT) or even maintain the current spending,” the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major, Infosys Ltd, V Balakrishnan told PTI.

There will be cut in spending, and could be pressure on pricing because all the major industries including retail and financial services have been adversely impacted, he said, also noting surging unemployment rate in the US.

“Economies are doing badly. Spending is not going to happen. I think this year is going to be tough for the IT industry,” Balakrishnan said.

The Coronavirus pandemic is like a force majeure, and no amount of business continuity planning will help in this situation, he claimed.

“They (Indian ITcompanies) have to work closely with their clients, figure out how much they can extract; at the same time, they have to keep the cost under control, and manage the current year because in current year if they have a positive growth, that will be a surprise.” “It will be either flat or negative growth this year because everything is happening in the first two quarters, when growth is always good. This year is going to be very tough.

They have to plan their costs in such a way that margins they can (hold on to) so that they can reduce the impact,” he said. Even in 2008 after the global financial crisis, Indian IT companies had some growth because at that time, recovery happened very fast. “This time nobody knows because unless you find medicine for this, this is going to keep coming back; look at Singapore, initially they managed and now they are saying full lockdown.

Even US is similar; nobody knows how long this is going to prolong; economies are like titanic ship, everything is frozen now, for you to restart and start the engine kicking is going to take a long time. This year is going to be very tough for IT industry,” Balakrishnan added.

Source: Business Standard

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.