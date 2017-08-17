Flight Attendant from Shillong Found Dead in Kolkata

The body of a flight attendant was on Wednesday found in a pool of blood on the road in front of her residential flat at Keshtopur in Kolkata.

Police found the body of Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai, a resident of Shillong and employed with a private airlines, lying in front of her flat in the early hours.

Though it was suspected that the woman, who was in her early 20s, could have fallen from the window of her flat on the fourth floor of the building, police detained two women who were her friends.

Locals informed the Baguihati police station after noticing the body at around 4 a m.

“It was found that there was a party hosted by Clara at her flat last night which lasted till late hours. A couple of ladies and a man had visited her flat. We have detained two women. We are talking to them to find out what had actually happened,” a senior officer of Bidhannagar police commissionerate said.

