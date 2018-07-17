Flight Services to ASEAN Countries from LGBI Airport to be Started by October

Assam industries and commerce minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday said that plans are afoot to start flight services to South East Asian countries from the LGBI (Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International) Airport in Guwahati by October this year, which will give a boost to trade between the Northeast and the ASEAN nations.

“We are planning to start six flights from Guwahati to the South East Asian countries with an eye on boosting trade in the region,” Patowary said on Monday.

As part of the government’s push for industrial growth, the minister informed that a jute manufacturing plant at Chaygaon and another jute mill at Tihu will come up soon.

“Both the plants would employ about 3000 people each. The industrial corridor from Amingaon to Tihu and up to Matia in Goalpara, will also bring a lot of industries to the lower Assam and facilitate balanced development in the state as Upper Assam has industries in the tea and oil sectors, Patowary said.

He also informed that consumer goods major ITC is setting up a manufacturing plant in Kamrup district, which would provide more jobs to the youth.

- The Assam Tribune