Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 05 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Flipkart shuts down Jabong; to concentrate on Myntra

Flipkart shuts down Jabong; to concentrate on Myntra
February 05
15:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Walmart-owned Flipkart has formally shut down Jabong to concentrate on its premium fashion marketplace Myntra.

Flipkart which had acquired the fashion platform around four years ago is now going to redirect Jabong’s portal and its app to Myntra’s shopping window, according to a report in the Economic Times.

Flipkart had bought Jabong for $70 million (in cash) in 2016 but has since been finding it difficult to work out a conclusive long-term strategy for the fashion portal.

Flipkart had in July last year said that it had begun to slash a significant chunk of its marketing expenditure in Jabong and redirecting users towards Myntra by providing incentives.

Walmart had in November last year took a non-cash impairment charge of $290 million for the value of the ‘Jabong’ trade name in the third quarter due to its investment in the fashion portal.

According to data from McKinsey’s FashionScope, the Indian clothing market will be worth $59.3 billion by 2022, making it the sixth largest marketplace worldwide as compared to the UK and Germany.

Flipkart that acquired Myntra in 2014 and Jabong in 2016 controls around 70% of the market.

Source: Business Today

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.