Flock of Migratory Birds Declining in Loktak

January Edition, NET Bureau, Leivon Jimmy

During winters, Manipur witnesses a spectacular gathering of migratory birds in thousands at the Loktake Lake- the largest fresh water lake in the Northeast. Some of these birds,mainly wild ducks comes to Loktak from Central Asia, Tibet, Siberia and Yunnan province- flying 3,2000-4,800 kilometres over the Himalayan ranges.

These migratory birds come to the state every October till early March with December and January as the peak season.

However, wildlife enthusiasts are concerned over the declining number of winged guests to the state due to increasing human activities in and around the Lake, which is also declared as Ramsar site.

Activists and government official alike have expressed their fear that the count of migratory birds could witness an all time low this year when compared to recent years, which is not a good sign ecologically.

Chinese made Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights is the latest culprit contributing to the decline of the annual visitors besides the existing disturbances mainly the Ithai Barage.

The numbers of these birds have been reduced drastically due to the disturbance of its habitat after the commissioning of Ithai Barrage. The natural rhythm and cycles of water level have been totally shattered, said Ornithologist RK. Birjit.

He said that the problem which has been further and seriously complicated by using of LED (Light Emitting Diode) lights for fishing in the lake has dwindled the population of water birds including those of migratory species from 47,088 with 68 species in 2016 to hardly 5,000 with 17 species in January, 2017. “It seems that now they have diverted their migratory routes into a marginal habitat where it may succumb to predation, starvation or death,” he added.

He explained that the Glare from artificial lights can also impact wetland habitats that are home to amphibians such as frogs, toads and fishes, whose nighttime croaking is part of the breeding ritual. Artificial lights disrupt this nocturnal activity, interfering with reproduction and reducing populations.

As migratory birds depend on cues from properly timed seasonal schedules, artificial lights also can cause them to migrate too early or too late and miss ideal climate conditions for roosting, foraging and other behaviours. The nesting, and breeding period and foraging behaviours of resident the water birds of Loktak have been severely affected due to LED lighting, he continued.

As per surveys conducted by Centre for Conservation of Nature and Cultivation of Science (CCNCS) on the impact of LED lights on water birds at 11 water bird congregation sites of the lake covering 1 sq km in each spot found that there are about 17 floating huts in average at least in each of these study areas with a minimum number of 179 Chinese LED bulbs ranging from 4-9 Watts powered by 12 Volt DC sources hanging on the bamboo poles implanted for the large deep fishing nets.

Taking the lower estimates of 4 Watt each of the bulbs, a total of 787,600 lumens of lights are produced in this small 11 sq km area of the lake. This will be equivalent to a huge lighting system with 7,876 of Watts, said the survey report.

N. Sony Meitei, Assistant Professor of Moirang College and also a member of Indian Bird Conservation Network said that the number of migratory birds have been decreasing with each passing year.

He cited human settlement and economic activities as the main reasons for being unfriendly to annual winged guests.

He also said that the nightlife of Loktak Lake with LED lights also caused the birds to skip this place.

According to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Forest Headquarter of Sanjenthong, Anurag Bajpai, “These migratory birds are mainly of duck family. They come looking for suitable environment at this area from Tibet, Siberia, China and Europe.”

As many as 60 species of birds have been recorded so far with the most common bird as Whistling Teal (Tingri), Mandarin Ducks, Shelduck, Ibis and Grey Leg Geese.

Anurag Bajpai, cited that the decrease in number of migratory birds could probably because of three reasons. The high water level of Loktak Lake this year which is caused by three floods and Ithai barrage may disrupt the population of migratory birds count.

He said that these birds like shallow waters and as this year’s water is not shallow, they might skip this place.

Anurag further added that Ithai barrage also block the food essential to these birds from the source i.e. Irrawaddy river, so without food, there cannot be a habitat, same as human beings.

Citing the third reason, he opined that fishing at night using LED lights disturbs the sleep and peaceful environment of the birds. So with all these disturbances, these birds may have skipped this place resulting to decrease in numbers at Loktak.

He said that the actual result will be seen in the census of birds taken usually in January, peak timing of migratory birds settlement.

The chief conservator said that the cycle of migratory birds is important for human beings and is actually a complex eco-system. If they stopped coming, there can be a major change in the environment system.

The birds need fish and so do human with the birds, as they usually come and help in harvest.

Saving the environment for the birds is a need of the hour before unfavourable change of environment happens in and around Loktak Lake, he pointed out.

“It is our duty and responsibility to give a conducive environment to our annual guests,” he added.

He also said that there is a plan to convert the lake into a conservation site in the form of community reserves.

Anurag further informed that the department is trying to make this negative change in the environment stop through social fencing by organising awareness campaigns, mainly targeting students and youths besides holding meetings with village leaders and influential decision makers for attitudinal change.