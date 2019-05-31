Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 31 May 2019

Northeast Today

Flood Alert For Northeastern States

Flood Alert For Northeastern States
May 31
16:10 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A cyclonic circulation has developed over Bangladesh and the adjoining areas. This weather system is likely to intensify gradually and may become a well-marked low-pressure area in the next three to four days.

Therefore, the rain intensity might increase over parts of Meghalaya and Tripura. Heavy to extremely heavy rain and thundershower activities are expected over many parts of Northeast India especially parts of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram as well southern districts of Assam.

Moreover, after June 3, a sudden spike will be witnessed in the rain intensity and thereafter, these intense pre-Monsoon rain and thundershower activities will continue till June 7. The upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh will get scattered snow and freezing rains.

So, during this period, due to intense rain showers, flash floods and isolated incidents of cloud bursts are most likely to take place over parts of Northeast India. Eastern parts of Bangladesh will also be witnessing extremely heavy rains for the coming one week or so.

Source: Skymet Weather

 

Tags
assamflood alertmeghalayamizoramnortheast Indiatripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.