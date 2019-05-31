Flood Alert For Northeastern States

NET Bureau

A cyclonic circulation has developed over Bangladesh and the adjoining areas. This weather system is likely to intensify gradually and may become a well-marked low-pressure area in the next three to four days.

Therefore, the rain intensity might increase over parts of Meghalaya and Tripura. Heavy to extremely heavy rain and thundershower activities are expected over many parts of Northeast India especially parts of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram as well southern districts of Assam.

Moreover, after June 3, a sudden spike will be witnessed in the rain intensity and thereafter, these intense pre-Monsoon rain and thundershower activities will continue till June 7. The upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh will get scattered snow and freezing rains.

So, during this period, due to intense rain showers, flash floods and isolated incidents of cloud bursts are most likely to take place over parts of Northeast India. Eastern parts of Bangladesh will also be witnessing extremely heavy rains for the coming one week or so.

Source: Skymet Weather