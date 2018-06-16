Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 16 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Flood Fury in Assam, Close to Four Lakh Affected

Flood Fury in Assam, Close to Four Lakh Affected
June 16
11:41 2018
Close to four lakh people continued to be marooned on Friday by floods that have hit the state, with the surging waters of many rivers inundating fresh areas affecting both people and agricultural lands.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a total of 386,570 people have been affected in the seven flood hit districts.

A total of 668 villages in Hojai, Cachar, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong(East) and West Karbi Anglong districts have been displaced.

“The flood waters have fully damaged 325 houses besides state and National Highways at different places,” an ASDMA official said, adding that rainfall had also triggered landslides at Mahur, Harangajao, Maibang and Dima Hasao.

The landslides in Dima Hasao and on the Lumding-Badarpur hill section have also snapped train services to Assam’s Barak Valley, Mizoram and Tripura. The Northeast Frontier Railway has suspended and cancelled several trains on Friday.

The district administrations have pressed into service the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and Assam Rifles in the flood affected areas for search and rescue operations.

A total of 471 persons have been rescued from Karimganj district, Hailakandi, Cachar and Golaghat. Relief Camps were opened in Karimganj, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong (East) and Golaghat with 67,175 inmates, the ASDMA officials said.

-IANS

Assam flood
0 Comments

0 Comments

This may take a second or two.