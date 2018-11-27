Flood Fury

October Issue, Cover Story

India has been vulnerable to a large number of natural as well as man-made disasters and flood is a major natural disaster that has wreaked havoc across the length and breadth of the country. Statistics say that India’s over 59 per cent areas are vulnerable to a hazard of some kind and the Northeast is prone to various natural disasters, with flood, landslide, and earthquake topping the chart. Often it is said that when disaster strikes, the northeast region doesn’t receive the kind of attention that other states receive from the media and the government and both these institutions come under the scanner. Partha Prawal tries to find out the reasons behind this heavy flooding, apart from making an attempt to analyse the role that the media play in covering the floods of the region.

Initial Remarks

Flood has been wreaking havoc in India since time immemorial and there seems to be no solution to it. It was only in August earlier this year when Kerala was inflicted by the worst flood after the great flood of 99 that occurred in 1924. According to an assessment made by the World Bank, the state received a loss of Rs 25,046 crore (estimated). The damage is huge and the state will take time to recover from this.

The nation had not yet recovered from the damages caused by the Kerala flood when the roaring rivers threatened life and property in various other states of the country. Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Karnataka etc. all felt the brunt of the roaring rivers and life was put into a complete disarray.

A Quartz India states that ‘the once-in-a-century floods that hit t Kerala beginning July this year left nearly 500 dead and around 1.5 million displaced. Yet, even before this inundation occurred, India’s monsoon floods had caused more internal displacement than any other disaster around the world in 2018, according to Geneva-based non-profit Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre’s (IDMC) half-yearly report, released on September 12, 2018.’

The Quartz India report further says that in 2017, India had recorded the seventh-highest levels of internal displacement associated with both conflict and disasters. By June this year, the country was already at the sixth spot, with 539,000 displacements- a number that has more than doubled since then.

“Since the IDMC report covers only the first six months of 2018, it does not account for the major flood damage in Kerala, Karnataka, and Nagaland since July,” added the Quartz India report.

Great Kerala Flood

The flood that Kerala witnessed in 2018, as reported by The Hindu quoting a study posted at the Hydrology and Earth System Sciences Discussions, occurred due to the amalgamation of four factors and these are- (1) above normal seasonal (May-August) rainfall; (2) extreme rainfall events occurring almost across the State during the season; (3) over 90 per cent reservoir storage even before the onset of extreme rainfall events, and (4) the unprecedented extreme rainfall in the catchment area of major reservoirs in the State.

Moreover, the Kerala government alleged that the Tamil Nadu government had opened the channel gates of the Mullaperiyar dam to release excess water from the reservoir and this inundated almost the entire state of Kerala. The charges were, however, refuted by the Tamil Nadu government and in its defence, the Tamil Nadu government said that Kerala was flooded severely only because it released the excess water by opening the shutters of 35 dams (out of 39). Apart from the great loss of properties valuing crores of rupees, as per reports over 483 people died, 14 are missing and at least a million others were evacuated from their homes.

Experts’ Views

Commenting on the situation, water experts have said that the intensity of Kerala floods could have been reduced if the water from the state’s 35 big dams was released much earlier. The Kerala flood has opened the Pandora’s Box and lots of questions have arisen regarding flood management in the country as India’s around 15 per cent land is prone to floods, with a loss of estimated Rs 5,628 crore every year. India has a total of 5254 dams and all of these are an integral part of flood management, apart from storing water for irrigation and generating power. A Hindustan Times report quoting a 2017 CAG report submitted in the Parliament highlighted the wrong that India’s flood management plan has.

“Of the 219 proposed new telemetry stations, used to forecast floods, only a quarter was set-up till August 2016. Of the 375 existing stations, almost 60 per cent were non-functional after installation,” the report revealed, adding, “There is an emergency action plan for only 7 per cent of the dams in India. For the 61 in Kerala, there is none. In 8 out of the 17 flood-prone states, the integrated flood management plans for entire river/basin have not been taken up.”

Secretary to the Ministry of Earth Sciences even admitted that the flood management system in India is indeed poor and said that no big reservoir has a decision support system and due to this the flood management team doesn’t know as when to open the gates.

It may be mentioned here that in India there is a common perception that the flood management system in the country is not supported by science and that the entire system works on the principle that at end of the monsoon the reservoirs should be full and water should not be released till the last go.

Himanshu Thakkar of the South Asia Network of Dams, Rivers and People, said that this tendency exists because in India most of the big dams are run by the power generation companies, who are unwilling to reduce water level beyond a limit as it can impact power generation.

Flood in Northeast

India’s Northeast is one such region which has been plagued with various natural disasters and flood is one of the primes. Over the decades, the region has witnessed a number of devastating floods, which has led to the loss of a number of lives apart from destroying and damaging properties valuing crores. Even though the government has been doing its every bit to tackle the problem, it, however, continues to grow with every passing year with no ‘instant’ solution in sight.

There are several natural and human factors responsible for the recurrent floods in the region. The region’s unique geographic setting, high potential monsoon rainfall, excessive precipitation, inadequate drainage capacity, massive deforestation, land use changes, excessive siltation, accelerated rate of basin erosion, seismic activity, and emissions of greenhouse gases causing natural climate change are some of the prime reasons that cause floods in the northeast.

Before proceeding further it must be mentioned here that Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, apart from the above-mentioned reasons, also have to bear the brunt of the excess water released by China on the Yarlung Tsangpo aka the Brahmaputra. Tsangpo, which enters India through Arunachal Pradesh, is known as Siang in the state. Further downstream, Siang joins Lohit and Dibang rivers to form the Brahmaputra in Assam. Thus, a spate in the Tsangpo puts both states on a threat of flooding. Nd over the past few decades, for the abrupt rise in the water of the Brahmaputra both states have pointed fingers at China blaming it for releasing excess water. However, China has always refuted the allegations.

An article published in the International Journal of Humanities & Social science Studies (IJHSSS) on November 2015 it was reported that the Brahmaputra valley in Assam receives around 2500 mm of rainfall every year, which is the maximum amount of rainfall received by any region in India. The article further reported that around 80 per cent of the shower takes place from June to September. This heavy rainfall accounts for the heavy flooding in the region.

“The northeast is a hilly region. Being a hilly region during the monsoons, apart from floods, landslides are also a major issue that the region has to tackle with. Numerous persons have lost their lives and many areas remain cut-off from the rest of the country,” says Mridupaban Hazarika, a resident of Lakhimpur district in Assam who has lost acres of farmland in floods.

It is worth mentioning here that the entire northeast region in 2018 received a 28 per cent deficit rainfall, yet the region was heavily flooded. As per reports, scores were dead and about 50,000 people across 530 villages in Nagaland were isolated for over a month. The road communications were snapped and they had no contact with the outside world. The Nagaland government has requested the Centre for over Rs 800 crore for the restoration of damages caused by landslides and flash floods. It may be mentioned here that around 12 lakh people were affected in the region in 2018 due to flooding.

Sources from the meteorological department informed that of the eight states of the region, Mizoram and Sikkim have received normal rain this year. Mizoram received 1452 mm rain against the normal of 1370 mm and Sikkim received 1624 mm rain against the normal average of 1468. Nagaland has received 1011.4 mm rainfall as against the normal of 1124.6 mm which is 10 per cent less rain in this year.

Dams & Northeast

Dams and the Northeast region share a love-hate relationship. While some say that dams are a necessity for development, whereas many believe strongly that dams will only bring down disaster to the region. It’s not that the region is devoid of any dams, yet the demand for fresh dams- especially big or large dams-has found a mixed audience.

“The northeast region already has mega dams and we all know about the amount of devastation and the patching they have done so far. I am not saying that we don’t need dams or that dams are a bane for the region. However, since the Northeast is an earthquake-prone area, emphasis must be given while dams are constructed. We have seen the Kerala devastation. The dams that were built for flood mitigation ultimately became the curse for the people. While we go forward with dam construction in the region, we must also need to study the flood history of the region and assess the flood management system of the region. Study of the region’s geographical build-up is very essential before going ahead with dam construction,” says Rituraj Pathak, a Guwahati-based environmentalist.

Citing a news report, Pathak further said, “In July 2017, due to the sudden opening of the shutters of the 405-megawatt hydropower plant at Yazali in Arunachal Pradesh, hundreds of villages in Lakhimpur, Majuli and Dhemaji districts of Assam were flooded and the surging waters swept away houses, people and livestock and forced tens of thousands of villagers to flee to safety. Water was released from the dam without notice, catching the districts’ administrations and 300000 people off-guard. Flood waters damaged drainage channels under National Highway-15 between Lakhimpur and Dhemaji and washed away a 50-metre stretch of the embankment at Bogalijan in Lakhimpur.”

Media Coverage

‘Northeast India doesn’t exist in the minds and the visions of the rest of India’. This has been a robust statement made by the people of the region.

‘The mainstream media neither cover our problems nor do they have the intent to cover it’. This is another statement that we all have grown up listening to. And the statement is not wrong either as if we look at the media coverage on floods of Northeast over the past few decades, we will see that that the rate of percentage of coverage has been minuscule. There are no 24*7 coverage of the news and it has been considered as an achievement if any news regarding Northeast flood found any primetime coverage on the ‘national news channels’. And in the print media, the coverage has always been towards the inside pages of a newspaper.

‘Flood in Kerala is a national disaster and the flood in Assam is a state problem. Why?’ This is another question that the people of Assam and northeast have often raised at various platforms. And every time they have to remain contented with a not so satisfactory or sometimes with no answer!

“Irony is when Gurugram gets flooded the news anchors in these national channels keep on shouting at the top of their voice for the entire day. But when Guwahati is flooded, not even a single snippet is shared,” says Sanjay Jha, a resident of Guwahati.

“For the rest of India, Northeast doesn’t exist at all,” he adds on.

Even though I agree to a certain extent with Jha, I, however, feel that Northeast is getting a dose of its own medicine when it comes for media coverage. The question that keeps on repeating in mind every time we blame the rest of India of ignoring the northeast is- ‘How much of the Northeast is being covered by the Northeast?’

Do the states of Northeast cover each other with equal importance? How much space does Assam give to Arunachal Pradesh or Arunachal Pradesh gives to Meghalaya? The cross-border infiltrations, the release of excess water by one state, etc. are the news that is mostly covered by the respective media houses of each state. But do the states also show solidarity with a second state when it is facing some catastrophe? Does Assam-based news channels cover Nagaland flood or does a newspaper from the state publish any news about the flood in Tripura in the first page? The answer is a big NO! When the media of the Northeast doesn’t care for the northeast, then how can we expect that the so-called national media will care for the region?

“The national news channels have almost zero presence, in terms correspondents, in the region. With only one or two correspondent it is almost impossible to cover each and every event of the region. And since most of the journalists of the channels are based in Guwahati or Shillong, hence it becomes even more difficult for us to visit Nagaland or Manipur in one single day and cover something. This is one of the reasons why visuals about floods in Northeast are minuscule in the national news channels,” says a correspondent of a popular news channel seeking anonymity owing to professional obligations.

“However, the print media does have a wider range of coverage. Moreover, these days a number of news portals and web magazines have floated online and these portals do cover every event of the region with minute detailing. And on top of that, almost every state has their individual presence in the online world. The reach of these portals is much wider and this has helped in the portrayal of the issues of the region in a wider platform,” she further said.

When asked why the national channels can’t pick content from the local channels, she said, “The national channels, over the past few years, are actually picking content from the local channels. But somewhere I feel this is not working as in most cases, the shared content is either incomplete or is of poor quality.”

Reacting on the fundraising campaigns run by the various media houses when Kerala was flooded recently, Shillong-based school teacher Swastika Deb says, “Where were these channels when lakhs of people in the Garo hills of Meghalaya were rendered homeless due to floods? Where were these programmes when animals died in scores due to the flooding of the Kaziranga National Park? These channels come out of their slumber only when a state with higher numbers of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha seats is in trouble. For them, India starts and ends there. And not just for them, even for Delhi it is the same. There is also discrepancy when the Centre announces flood packages. What we receive is minuscule when compared with some other states.”

Adding further she says, “Only if the national media would have highlighted our issues in a better way, things would have been much different. When something is repeated over and over again in the media, the Centre takes notice. If the Northeast’s problems are to be looked at seriously by the Centre, then exposure is much essential.”

In fact, in a survey carried out for the purpose of this article had 67 per cent people voting in favour of the lack of coverage by the national media regarding floods or any other disaster in the Northeast.

Closing Remarks

The intensity and the loss that flood incurs is same, whether it strikes in Punjab or in Tripura. Not just the amount of loss is the same, but the pain with which people go through is also the same everywhere. Flood is a natural phenomenon and the devastation that it brings is only catalysed by a few notorious human endeavours. The country’s flood management system is at its abyss and the nation needs to do something about it. Moreover, when the government has been saying so much about ‘Act East’, then it is time for the government to actually do some work at the east, where people are fighting hard to coexist with the ravaging floods. In this era of so much scientific advancement, it is a shame that the people of the northeast are trying to coexist with its nemesis. When will the things change- The Northeast Wants to Know, if not the Nation!

Image Credit: Unsplash.com