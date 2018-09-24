Flood-hit Borguli Village Constructs Embankment as Precautionary Measures Despite Water Level Recedes

- Maksam Tayeng

Among one of the worst flood affected village in Namsing Circle, Arunachal under Mebo Sub-Division, Borguli village folks mostly led by women are carrying out a massive flood protection measures from last few days by raising sand filled cement bags embankment along the river bank of Siang river despite water level is considerably receding.

The village folks led by immediate Ex-Anchal Samity Member, Smty Bapiyang Tayeng along with Village Secretary, Balom Tayeng and Borguli Youth Forum member, Batiyi Doso are carrying out the massive flood protection drive despite water level in Siang river are gradually receding. As per Smty Bipiyang Tayeng and Balom Tayeng, the precautionary measures are being taken as Siang river can’t be taken lightly seeing the recent surge of water level despite there was no rain in the region or the state which caused due to flood in catchment rivers of Siang (Tsangpo) in China occupied Tibet.

Meanwhile, the team of Siang Affected Village Forum of capital complex unit led by President, Obang Tayeng, Secretary, Milaram Modi and Information cum Cashier, Otil Lego being accompanied by both ADC retired, Yemling Tayeng and Ranpok Perme carried out an flood awareness programme in villages like Namsing, Seram, Borguli, Mer etc. The forum made the public aware about the need for joint effort from all affected villages and to carry out voluntary works to protect the villages from the Siang river besides approaching the government for a proper and permanent solution of Siang river flood menace.