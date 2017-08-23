Wed, 23 Aug 2017

Flood Situation Improves in Assam; 1 More Dead, 7 Lakh Hit

August 23
21:39 2017
The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Wednesday, although one more death was reported and nearly seven lakh people were still affected across 11 districts of the state.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Morigaon district in a flood-related incident in the last 24 hours.

The third wave of the devastating floods has so far claimed the lives of 71 people across Assam and the toll this year in flood-related incidents in the north-eastern state has gone up to 155, including eight in capital Guwahati.

The ASDMA said 6.73 lakh people were currently affected in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Chirang, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Majuli districts.

As per today’s ASDMA report, Morigaon was the worst-hit with 2.86 lakh affected people, followed by South Salmara, where 1.47 lakh people were suffering due to the deluge.

As many as 770 villages were under water and 50,000 hectares of crop area were inundated, the ASDMA said. The authorities are running 146 relief camps and distribution centres in eight districts, where 29,161 people have taken shelter.

The Brahmaputra river was flowing above the ‘danger’ mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat and in Dhubri town, while its tributary Dhansiri was flowing above the ‘red’ mark at Numaligarh in Golaghat, the ASDMA report said.

-PTI

