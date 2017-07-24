Flood Situation in Assam Improves

The overall flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Monday with rivers Brahmaputra, Barak and their tributaries showing a receding trend.

Around 29,242 people are bearing the brunt of floods in 157 villages across 10 districts of the state, a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

The deluge-hit districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Karimganj.

The floods have claimed 76 lives so far this year. 4,621 people are taking shelter in 23 relief camps in different districts, the agency said.

The floods have marooned nearly 9,000 people in Golaghat. 6,798 people have been hit in Morigaon, it said. River Dhansiri is flowing above the danger level mark at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

-PTI