Flood Situation Remains Grim in Arunachal

Flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh continued to remain grim as surface communication has been disrupted in various parts of the state.

Majority portion of Anjaw, East Siang and Namsai districts were affected by flood while Papum Pare, East Kameng and West Siang were partly hit.

Remote Anjaw district has been cut off from the rest of the state for seven days as the main road to the district from Lohit remained blocked at several places following landslides triggered by incessant rains, an official report said.

Intra-district road communications were also badly hit. Hawai, Hayuliang and Chaglongam Circle in the district were cut off from the rest of the district for the past three or four days, the report said. Though efforts were on clear the roads, recurring landslides were hampering restoration work.

Meanwhile, food crisis looms large in the district bordering China and Deputy Commissioner Mamata Riba requested the state government for facilitating air dropping of food packets if the road remains blocked for another two days.

The district administration has directed the PWD and other departments to pull in resources for quick restoration of roads. An East Siang district report said that a sudden change in course of Silluk river has cause inundation in Silluk village damaging paddy fields and roads.

At least nine houses were damaged due to erosion of Noa-Dehing river in Namsai district in the second wave of monsoon flood, though officials said the situation is improving.

