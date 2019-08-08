Flood situation worsens in west Maharashtra, 1.5 lakh evacuated

NET Bureau

The flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts of western Maharashtra worsened on Wednesday, forcing authorities to evacuate over 1.5 lakh people. Road connectivity in most parts in the region remained disrupted on Wednesday, affecting the movement of essential services.

Sixteen people have reportedly lost their lives in Satara, Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur — the five districts of Pune Division — in the last five days. Water levels have risen in Panchganga and Dudhganga rivers in Kolhapur, Krushna river in Sangli and Krushna and Koyna rivers in Satara following heavy rain.

National Disaster Response Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard have joined rescue efforts.

Source: The Indian Express