Flood Victim Cry for Relief in Garo Hills

Flood victims of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills on Saturday vented their ire against administration for its failure to release relief for over 300 plus affected families in Bhaitbari, Rajabala and Phulbari area.

“We have been living on the road for the past five days. Our houses have submerged and we have nowhere to go. I am a daily wage earner and due to flood I have not been able to go out for work”, said Motleb Ali of Bhaitbari.

On both sides of Agia – Mankachar – Phulbari – Tura (AMPT) road, over 200 temporary shelter camps have been set up, which is housing over 1500 people. “We have no food, water or proper toilet”, said Abdul Hussain, an inmate of a relief camp.

Local activist Mostafa Kabir said, “Flood is a perennial problem of plain belt area. Our people mostly daily wage earner, agriculturist and farmers have to bear the brunt of flood every year. Their hard earned money goes in vain during flood as most areas are in the low lying areas”.

He said that the government should think for a permanent solution to ease the woes, which brings lot of miseries for the people.

“We have been demanding for an embankment from Phulbari – Solartek to Kasharipara for the last two decades. The demand remains a far off cry”, Kabir added.

The legislators from the plain belt area Meghalaya assembly speaker Abu Taher Mondal and Ashahel D. Shira have been touring the affected area assuring people the much need help from the government, which has not been made.

“During flood our legislators comes to us and assures us. We get temporary relief but flood hits us badly almost twice during monsoon leaving trails of destruction and sad memories”, Nur Islam, president, All Meghalaya Minority Students Union.

In 2014 flood, over 100 people had lost their lives.