Floods Create Havoc in Manipur

Manipur continued to be badly affected by flood for the second day on Sunday. The water levels have reached all time high. The water level has inundated the level measuring equipment placed at several points of the rivers flowing through the state. As the water levels at Nambul, Iril, Imphal and other rivers were increasing reports of damages were coming from most parts of the state. Due to heavy rainfall many roads have been affected by landslide affecting normal traffic.

The flood has led to displacement of thousands of people and hundreds of houses inundated by flood at Uripok, Sagolband, Lamphel, Naoremthong, Iroishemba, Keishamthong, Mayai Lambi and other places in the city areas. The main city area remained to be flooded and most shops were closed down.

Traffic jam was witnessed as many roads were blocked and few roads were safe for travel. The main flyover in the city at Uripok was also affected for the second day. The Uripok, Sagolband, Wahengbam Leikai, Paona Keithel, Tera, Sayang main roads passing through the city areas were also inundated. People continued to try to save the embankments near the river banks so that the residential areas will not be affected.

In spite of the efforts the embankments at Kongba and Lilong caved in. Many youths came out near the river banks to pile up temporary dams as water levels were increasing. All the valley districts, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishenpur districts were badly affected. In the hill areas land slide and flood were also reported. This is the third time the state has been affected by flood this year. The state was badly affected by flood a month ago.

Even the offices of ministers, chief secretary and irrigation and flood control department were also affected by the flood.

-UNI