Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 13 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Floods damage Sarupather Paddy Fields under Dhansiri Subdivision

Floods damage Sarupather Paddy Fields under Dhansiri Subdivision
November 13
16:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Farmers who decided to take up paddy cultivation along the Dhansiri riverbank are now counting their losses. After incessant rains and subsequent flooding over the past one month caused havoc in the region, paddy crops over 20 bighas in Sarupathar’s Koirigaon area under Dhansiri subdivision have been ruined.

The Dhansiri subdivision in Golaghat district faced major floods during the last week of October when most farmers had completed their cultivation. The farms remained underwater for more than a week which has affected the growth of plants and the incessant showers in the last week of October raised the river water level and submerged adjoining areas.

The damage assessments have still not been done by officials from the district agriculture department as well as the subdivision administration department and senior revenue officers till the filing of this report.

Source: The Sentinel

Tags
assamDhansiri riverbankFarmerspaddy cultivationSarupathar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.