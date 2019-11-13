Floods damage Sarupather Paddy Fields under Dhansiri Subdivision

NET Bureau

Farmers who decided to take up paddy cultivation along the Dhansiri riverbank are now counting their losses. After incessant rains and subsequent flooding over the past one month caused havoc in the region, paddy crops over 20 bighas in Sarupathar’s Koirigaon area under Dhansiri subdivision have been ruined.

The Dhansiri subdivision in Golaghat district faced major floods during the last week of October when most farmers had completed their cultivation. The farms remained underwater for more than a week which has affected the growth of plants and the incessant showers in the last week of October raised the river water level and submerged adjoining areas.

The damage assessments have still not been done by officials from the district agriculture department as well as the subdivision administration department and senior revenue officers till the filing of this report.

Source: The Sentinel