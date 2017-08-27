Floods Render 120 Orphans Homeless in Manipur

By Kaybie Chongloi

The wrath of Barak River rendered 120 orphans in an extremely confusion state early on Saturday morning when it devastatingly over flooded Compassionate Children Ministries Caring Home and Compassionate Residential Academy, one of the biggest caring orphanage home at Kathikho Karong in Senapati District of Manipur.

The incessant heavy downpour on Friday night overwhelmingly flooded the Barak River which over flooded the entire campus Compassionate Children Ministries Caring Home and Compassion Residential Academy carrying away properties worth around Rs. 25 lakhs.

The catastrophic flood which navigated through the heart of the Ministries campus washed away all the properties including utensils, furniture, keyboard, PA system at the chapel hall, livestock raised to fund the orphanage, books, notebooks, clothing of the children, other personal belongings and even the Swift car parked inside the campus belonging to the Home proprietor while uprooting 4 classrooms of the school building.

The devastating flood ravaged everything that stood on its path and left the helpless children without a home, food, spare cloths and other basic amenities while rendering them to battling the bad weather, water contamination and they are in serious danger of illness.

Speaking to media persons, Robin Raomai Heni, Proprietor of Compassionate Children Ministry lamented that the sound of syntax and other utensils woke me up at around 2 am. When I got up from the bed the water level reach almost my knee and I immediately rushed towards the children and rescue them.

However, within a short span of 15 minute the water level reached almost neck and we could save anything from the wrath of the catastrophic flood, he added while conveying the tremendous hardships faced by the children and the Ministries.

Visibly disheartened Robin Raomai Heni said that Compassionate Children Ministries Caring Home and Residential Academy is the same Ministry under the banner of Compassionate Children Ministries while adding that we have been working voluntarily for the past one decade and as of now we have 120 children giving them free education till seven standards and from VIII to till XII we send them to other school but sheltered here in the Home.

He continued that the school is mainly for drop out children, orphaned, abandoned, surrendered and living in below poverty line children as well as thief and unwanted children from the society while adding that even if the world ignore them we accept and train them with our own labor and nurture them is our mission.

“They come to us without knowing a word of English but they create history of our orphanage by scaling the tough competitive HSLC and HSSLC examination with flying colour in first division only”, said Robin.

Responding quickly with the crisis situation, the Youth Act and Herald Today, a daily newspaper published in Senapati DHQs has collectively set up a dedicated relief material collection center at the Herald Today’s Head office in Senapati DHQs while immediate relief has been provided by the District Administration and others individuals.

The relief material collection center is accepting donations towards providing relief to the victims of the CCM flood. Relief materials that are of immediate requirements are dry ration (rice, vegetables, biscuits etc), basic medicine, water, cloths, plastic sheets, sanitary napkins, blankets, books, notebooks and stationeries for the students along with cash for meeting the daily needs of the orphans and also help rebuild the orphanage.

While conveying his heartfelt gratitude to all those who addressed their grievances immediately, Robin Raomai Heni urge the state Government and concerned authority to help the poor and helpless children.