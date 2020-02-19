Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 19 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

FM to hold high level meeting to discuss disruption in supply of raw materials from China

FM to hold high level meeting to discuss disruption in supply of raw materials from China
February 19
13:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to hold a meeting of Secretaries on Wednesday to discuss disruption in supply of raw materials from China after outbreak of Novel Coronavirus. Yesterday, the Finance Minister held a meeting with Industry and other bodies to assess the impact of Novel Corona virus outbreak and any disruptions posed by it to India’s trade.

Talking to reporters after the meeting in New Delhi, the Minister said, representatives from pharma, textiles, chemicals, auto, paints and telecom sectors shared their views with regard to impact of the virus. She said during the meeting, chemicals, pharma and solar equipment makers were very vocal about disruption in supply of raw materials from China.

The Finance Minister said, after the Secretary level meeting a discussion will be held with PMO and some response will be announced at the earliest. Ms Sitharaman also said that there is no concern about price rise so far following the outbreak of Corona virus. She added that it is too early to talk about impact of the virus outbreak on Make in India initiative.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from Union Ministries and Departments including Customs and representatives from various sectors. Business leaders from FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM also attended it.

Source: News On Air

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.