Follow Work Culture Of Tea Garden Community: Sarbananda Sonowal

NET Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while speaking at the open session of Chabua Central Karam Sanmilan at Sialkati Tea Estate on Sunday, urged the people of the state to emulate the work culture of the tea garden community who are known for their hard work and discipline.

Sonowal further said that the tea garden people are an integral part of the Assamese community and they play a significant role in the economy of the state. He also praised the efforts of the community to keep alive their rich traditional life and various cultures. He urged the All Assam Tea Tribes Students Union to take steps to promote the culture of the community among the people of the state.

Sonowal also expressed gratitude to the community for extending exemplary cooperation towards the government in the aftermath of demonetisation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by opening around 8 lakh bank accounts for financial transactions.

Moreover, Sonowal also highlighted schemes such as Rs 12,000 financial assistance to pregnant women, smartphones to line sardars, scheme for repair of roads in tea gardens, introduction of mobile medical units (MMU) and central government schemes such as Ujjal and Jan-Dhan, etc. which have been implemented to provide maximum benefit to the tea garden community in the state.

Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha president and former Union minister Pawan Singh Ghatowar while delivering speech on the occasion, appreciated Sonowal’s initiatives for ensuring equal development of all communities of the state and improved law and order situation in the state.

Coinciding with the programme, Sonowal felicitated Buthrai Madri and Rupali Pahari who were adjudged best tea pluckers of Sialkati Tea Estate for the year 2017-18. A souvenir was also released to mark the celebration.

Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli, MLAs Rituparna Baruah, Terosh Gowala and Naren Sonowal, Dibrugarh DC Laya Madduri, former Chabua MLA Raju Sahu and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Later, Sonowal attended the Central Karam Sanmilan at Tingrai tea estate in Tinsukia district.

SOURCE: The Shillong Times