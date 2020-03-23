Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 23 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Food imported from Covid-19 hit nations safe: FSSAI

Food imported from Covid-19 hit nations safe: FSSAI
March 23
09:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Imported food, including those from Covid-19 hit countries, are “safe” for consumption, according to a top Tripura health official here on Sunday.

Tripura Health and Family Welfare Director Radha Debbarma said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had notified that any imported foods and consumable items, even from coronavirus-affected countries, were “fully safe” for human consumption.

“After concerns over their safety, the FSSAI set up a committee of experts. The group didn”t find any ”conclusive evidence” of the food-borne transmission of coronavirus. Cooked meat, including chickens, duck, poultry and goat are safe to eat,” she said

But as a precautionary measure, the panel has advised avoidance of consumption of raw or undercooked meat as well as unprocessed food products.

Coronavirus affects the respiratory system of a person. It spreads human to human by means of droplets while sneezing, coughing, contaminated hands and surfaces.

The FSSAI, under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was set up in 2006 to handle food-related issues. “Frozen foods kept in refrigerators for a long time should be cooked properly before use,” Debbarma said.

Source: Outlook India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.