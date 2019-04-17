Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 17 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Food poisoning in Nagaon’s Dhing, over 16 including kids hospitalised

Food poisoning in Nagaon's Dhing, over 16 including kids hospitalised
April 17
14:00 2019
NET Bureau

In a sensational case of food poisoning in Athgaon Chapori under Dhing, over 16 people including 14 children and 2 women were admitted to a hospital on Tuesday night.

According to information, the people fell ill after consuming imported fish and paneer on Tuesday night at a community feast in Athgaon Chapori area following which they suffered from dizziness and vomiting.

The patients were rushed to a health centre nearby where they have been undergoing treatment. “We took part in the Husori Bhuj and consumed imported fish and paneer, following which I along with my children suffered uneasiness and started vomiting,” said a patient.

Meanwhile, the conditions of the patients are stated to be stable as informed by the doctors.

Source: Pratidin Times

assamFood poisoningNagaon
NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

