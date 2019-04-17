Food poisoning in Nagaon’s Dhing, over 16 including kids hospitalised

NET Bureau

In a sensational case of food poisoning in Athgaon Chapori under Dhing, over 16 people including 14 children and 2 women were admitted to a hospital on Tuesday night.

According to information, the people fell ill after consuming imported fish and paneer on Tuesday night at a community feast in Athgaon Chapori area following which they suffered from dizziness and vomiting.

The patients were rushed to a health centre nearby where they have been undergoing treatment. “We took part in the Husori Bhuj and consumed imported fish and paneer, following which I along with my children suffered uneasiness and started vomiting,” said a patient.

Meanwhile, the conditions of the patients are stated to be stable as informed by the doctors.

Source: Pratidin Times