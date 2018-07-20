Formalin Test Found Negative on Imported Fish Samples

The Food Safety department has given the green signal for sale of fish in Shillong after samples tested negative.

Assistant commissioner, food safety, D.B.S. Mukhim on Thursday said the fish being sold in the markets in Shillong were safe for consumption as the tests conducted through the formaldehyde detection kit turned out to be negative.

Tests on 23 samples of fishes were conducted at the MUDA parking lot of Khlieh Iewduh early on Thursday morning.

Allaying fears of the presence of the formalin, Mukhim told a small group of fish dealers and retailers in the area that “as per reports and tests conducted, there was nothing as such. “It is safe for consumption. We should not have any doubt about it,” she claimed.

“We repeated the tests to be sure. The tests were conducted on rohu, catla, rupchanda (silvery pomfret) fishes. These have come from Andhra Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal,” the assistant commissioner told reporters.

She expressed gratitude to the retailers and wholesalers who were also cooperative during the tests.

Member of the Khasi Jaintia Wholesaler and Retailer Association, R. Wankhar said, “Tests were carried out since morning and all the samples tested negative.”

“We are cooperating with the department and we urged the people that there was nothing to doubt and that they could consume the fish sold here,” Wankhar said.

The association members also urged MUDA to look into the cleanliness and sanitation of the parking lot.

The fish market, which is usually seen abuzz with activities, wore a dull look as sellers waited for customers to turn up in the otherwise busy and noisy market area.

“The sale of fishes has drastically reduced,” a lady fish seller told reporters.

Another fish seller said, “Trade has been adversely affected and it has become hard for us to eke out a living.”

