Former AIIMS doctor found dead; husband, in-laws forced her to commit suicide, alleges father

A 29-year-old former All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctor was found dead in her Sector 43 apartment due to an overdose of anaesthetics.

The deceased was identified as Shonam Motis, who joined AIIMS in 2017. Shonam’s father Onkar Lal Motis, a resident of Kota, Rajasthan, has accused her in-laws of causing dowry harassment and abetting her to commit suicide. The police have booked her husband – a resident doctor at AIIMS and her in-laws but no arrests have been made so far.

Onkar Lal told media that his son-in-law Shikhar Mor is a drug addict and would often beat his daughter and torture her. The couple got married on May 11, 2018. Lal claimed that her husband and in-laws started harassing her for dowry right after the wedding and meanwhile her husband forced her to start consuming drugs.

Lal added that one occasion her in-laws even broke her leg. Due to constant harassment, the deceased was unwell both physically and mentally. Meanwhile, Pawan Chaudhary who conducted the post-mortem told a media person that several pills and injection phials were scattered near the body and it seemed that she took multiple dosages of anaesthetic.

The doctors have sent samples to a forensic lab to ascertain the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, on Monday morning when Shonam did not receive her parents’ call, her father called the building’s watchman who informed that Shonam has not stepped out since morning.

However, the cops later informed Lal that his daughter was found dead at her apartment. Lal also informed the family that for sometime Shonam lived with us in Kota but upon returning to Delhi, Shikhar did not accept her.

In September this year, Sonam quit her job at the AIIMS trauma centre and joined Fortis hospital in Gurugram. But she resigned within a week and began living separately in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the Gurgaon Police has registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Sushant Lok Police Station. The police have not found any suicide note so far.

Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan told news agency that they are investigating the case and waiting for the postmortem report.

