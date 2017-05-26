Fri, 26 May 2017

Former Assam IGP KPS Gill Passes Away

Former Assam IGP KPS Gill Passes Away
May 26
2017
Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill has died at a hospital in Delhi after a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 82. Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, also known as Supercop, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on May 18. He breathed his last at 2:55 pm.

Gill joined the Indian Police Service in 1958 and was assigned to the Assam and Meghalaya. In the early 1980s, Gill served as Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Assam. Gill lived in the northeast India for 28 years, returning to his home state of Punjab in 1984.

He has been called a “supercop” for his work in Punjab, where he was the Director General of Police (DGP) from 1988 to 1990 and then again from 1991 until his retirement from the Indian Police Service in 1995.

