Tue, 04 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Former Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Pranab Kumar Gogoi Passes Away in Guwahati

Former Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Pranab Kumar Gogoi Passes Away in Guwahati
February 04
16:08 2020
NET Bureau

Former Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker and sitting Sivasagar MLA Pranab Kumar Gogoi passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Monday. On Tuesday evening, his body will be taken to Sivasagar where his last rites will be performed. The former Speaker will be remembered for his effort to define the term ‘indigenous Assamese’.

He is the eldest son of Late Girindra Nath Gogoi, former minister in Late Bimala Prasad Chaliha’s Cabinet, and Late Hiranyalata Gogoi. He was born on August 19, 1936 in Dibrugarh. He is survived by his wife Mohini Gogoi, three sons and their spouses and grandchildren, besides a host of relatives. He was the elder brother of Professor Prabin Kumar Gogoi, former Secretary of SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) and the AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council).

He was an advocate by profession and made it to the State Assembly as an MLA in the term 2001-2006. From 2006-2011, he was the Minister of Law, Legislative, Sericulture etc, and from 2011-2016 he was the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. He was also a member of the House Inquiry Committee on Ethics, the Committee of Subordinate Legislation, the Amenities Commission of the Assam Legislative Assembly, besides holding various other important posts.

Source: The Sentinel

