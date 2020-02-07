Former BCCI officials reveal why India has never hosted U-19 World Cup

NET Bureau

The Indian Colts swatted aside their arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom by ten wickets to book their tickets for the finals doe for the third consecutive edition.

India has been the dominant side in the history of the U-19 World Cup. The Boys in Blue have reached the finals of the Youth quadrennial event on a record seven occasions. Out of the seven occasions, Team India has won the title on four instances with Mohammed Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand and Prithvi Shaw leading them to glory in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 respectively.

Started in 1988, 13 editions of the tournament have been held thus far. But despite India being the most dominant side in competition history, it is surprising that they have never hosted the tournament. One of the reasons for the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] not hosting the U-19 World Cup is because the competition generally results in a loss in revenue for the home board.

Anirudh Chaudhary and Niranjan Shah open up about hosting U-19 World Cup

Recently, former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry and former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah were asked the same questions. But the duo did not point out the revenue issue as Chaudhary said that the question of revenue does not arise as apex cricketing body spends crores of rupees in domestic cricket which isn’t a profitable venture either

“This question should be directed to the ICC. It depends on them how they wish to host and promote the U-19 World Cup. I don’t think a lack of profitability is a reason behind India not hosting it. The BCCI has been spending crores on domestic cricket, which is a non-profitable venture. The U-19 World Cup not being held in India is more of an ICC matter than the BCCI being reluctant.” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

“The ICC’s Executive Board takes the call on the allocation of World Cups. The last time this was done was in 2014 when the cycle for 2015-2023 was announced. It appears that the BCCI never expressed willingness to host the junior event,” he added.

Shah, on the other hand, said: “I don’t think we have anything against the U-19 World Cup. Lack of revenue is not the reason. It’s just that it is still to come to India. On the other hand, it has been good for our boys that they have won it in conditions they don’t encounter at home. It helps in their development. And taking it to places like Malaysia and UAE helps the promotion of the game.”

Meanwhile, the young Indian colts will look to emulate the feat of their predecessors and win a record 5th title for the country when they face one of Bangladesh or New Zealand in the summit clash.

Source: CricTracker