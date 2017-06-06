Former BJP Members Warns of Choosing BJP Candidate in 2018 Election

By Saidul Khan

In a statement issued to the media by former BJP leaders signed by Bachu Marak said, “The Hindutva ideology which they are imposing directly on indirectly to a Christian state cannot be accepted. We are Christian by birth and our Holy Bible suggest us to consume beef”.

The statement also mentioned that Genesis chapter 18:7-8 allows Christian to consume beef and questioned why BJP is so upset with their food habits. “If the Congress can, why not the BJP? It clearly indicates the BJP’s real face. The Christian community as a whole cannot accept the BJO mandate which hamper our culture, tradition and food habits” It also blamed the state leaders for not clearing their doubt on the issue of beef.

The statement said that the Prevention of cruelty to Animals Act directly or indirectly ban the sale of beef and slaughter of cows. While dissolving all units of BJP in North Garo Hills, the statement also cautioned the people of Garo hills to be more precise while choosing BJP candidate in 2018 election.

Earlier, the BJP executive body on Tuesday held an emergent meeting of all executive members of different wings of the BJP party at its office in North Garo Hills. After a threadbare discussion the leaders decided to close down the party office at Resubelpara and also decided to dissolve all the wings including Mondal Unit, Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha.

At least 200 party leaders and functionaries were present in the meeting. Speaking to this correspondent Bachu said, “At least 4000 plus members of BJP who had enrolled would also resign from the party membership”.